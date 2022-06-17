Previous
Next
Q is for quince tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1267

Q is for quince tree

or quirky scarecrow carrying quacking ducklings!
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I think you should take her to Hinton Ampner to meet our friend and his dog!!
June 17th, 2022  
katy ace
It looks a little bit like an effigy and definitely a corgi find (or quirky find as I originally said but Siri wanted to change!)
June 17th, 2022  
4rky ace
Three Qs!!!
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise