Photo 1277
Tickling Stick
This is so many layers and was such fun. Think I must be feeling better as can no longer face daytime TV ( but loved reruns of Dempsey and Makepeace and The Professionals!!)
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Extra, Special Ones
PENTAX K-70
30th June 2022 10:28am
abstract-65
