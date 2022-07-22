Previous
Dressed for Summer Shame it's Raining by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1293

Dressed for Summer Shame it's Raining

Accompanied by occasional rumble of thunder. Suppose BBQ will now be indoors?!
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

JackieR

Phil Sandford ace
Would gladly have the rain
July 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Liking the reflections on the pavement.
July 22nd, 2022  
katy ace
You have captured a sense of motion of people trying to get out of the rain in this clever photo. I especially like the reflections. Does it get cooler when it rains?
July 22nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@phil_sandford it's gone!! Not enough to do any good except frizz my hair!!
@wakelys the plan ( sort of) worked
@grammyn humidity levels going up as sun coming back out.
July 22nd, 2022  
