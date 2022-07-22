Sign up
Photo 1293
Dressed for Summer Shame it's Raining
Accompanied by occasional rumble of thunder. Suppose BBQ will now be indoors?!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3715
photos
212
followers
89
following
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd July 2022 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Would gladly have the rain
July 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Liking the reflections on the pavement.
July 22nd, 2022
katy
ace
You have captured a sense of motion of people trying to get out of the rain in this clever photo. I especially like the reflections. Does it get cooler when it rains?
July 22nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@phil_sandford
it's gone!! Not enough to do any good except frizz my hair!!
@wakelys
the plan ( sort of) worked
@grammyn
humidity levels going up as sun coming back out.
July 22nd, 2022
@wakelys the plan ( sort of) worked
@grammyn humidity levels going up as sun coming back out.