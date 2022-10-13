Previous
Soft Focus by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Soft Focus

The prompt is imperfections.
Crooked teeth, double chin, big and crooked nose, sun damaged complection, frizzy hair, sagging eye lids, stray chin hairs. All hidden courtesy of processing!!

Would I change them with surgery? Nahh they're what make me me!!

No idea what caused that alien light though, which makes it an imperfect photo too!!
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
LOVE your narrative - the more I age, the more I realise how vain we are as young ones! I'm me, and I don't care about imperfections at all.
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
For a second I thought that you were describing me. Great focus.
October 13th, 2022  
