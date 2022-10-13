Sign up
Photo 1344
Soft Focus
The prompt is imperfections.
Crooked teeth, double chin, big and crooked nose, sun damaged complection, frizzy hair, sagging eye lids, stray chin hairs. All hidden courtesy of processing!!
Would I change them with surgery? Nahh they're what make me me!!
No idea what caused that alien light though, which makes it an imperfect photo too!!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Taken
10th October 2022 8:08pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
LOVE your narrative - the more I age, the more I realise how vain we are as young ones! I'm me, and I don't care about imperfections at all.
October 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
For a second I thought that you were describing me. Great focus.
October 13th, 2022
