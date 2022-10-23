Previous
Next
The Scale of Mother Nature's Reclamation by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1351

The Scale of Mother Nature's Reclamation

This couple swam the gap caused by the breach in the sea wall during their run! They show the current size of the breach, which is now probably beyond repair, the sea now covers the entire field at high tide.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh I love this! You were at the right place and time!
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise