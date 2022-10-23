Sign up
Photo 1351
The Scale of Mother Nature's Reclamation
This couple swam the gap caused by the breach in the sea wall during their run! They show the current size of the breach, which is now probably beyond repair, the sea now covers the entire field at high tide.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd October 2022 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh I love this! You were at the right place and time!
October 23rd, 2022
