The Library by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1359

The Library

This is my favourite room in West Horsely Place, I could quite happily move in and live there.

At the end of our tour of the house we were able to wander for a couple of minutes and I had this room all to myself. I sat on that sumptuous window seat basking in the sunlight. Heaven!!

2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

JackieR

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Have you seen my contribution today?
November 2nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
It looks wonderful !
November 2nd, 2022  
