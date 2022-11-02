Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1359
The Library
This is my favourite room in West Horsely Place, I could quite happily move in and live there.
At the end of our tour of the house we were able to wander for a couple of minutes and I had this room all to myself. I sat on that sumptuous window seat basking in the sunlight. Heaven!!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3898
photos
210
followers
81
following
372% complete
View this month »
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
Latest from all albums
2366
1357
2367
2368
1358
2369
1359
2370
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
2nd November 2022 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-5
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Have you seen my contribution today?
November 2nd, 2022
Hazel
ace
It looks wonderful !
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close