Previous
Next
Time to do the Next Cable by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1362

Time to do the Next Cable

I'm now knitting for me a chunky wool poncho. It's growing quickly, cable done every 22 rows.

Hopefully it will be lovely and warm during the power cuts we're being threatened with
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Looks warm and toasty. We have regular power outages lasting a minimum of two and a half hours at a time and can have up to 4 scheduled outages per 24 hours. Can be challenging trying to work without power.
November 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the colours.
November 6th, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely closeup tones and textures Jackie, knitting instructions look like secret coding to me haven't got a clue what it all means:)
November 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
This will be cozy. The yarn looks like it has a halo to it. It should be soft. I hope that there will be no power outages.
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise