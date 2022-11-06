Sign up
Photo 1362
Time to do the Next Cable
I'm now knitting for me a chunky wool poncho. It's growing quickly, cable done every 22 rows.
Hopefully it will be lovely and warm during the power cuts we're being threatened with
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3905
photos
213
followers
82
following
Sally Ings
ace
Looks warm and toasty. We have regular power outages lasting a minimum of two and a half hours at a time and can have up to 4 scheduled outages per 24 hours. Can be challenging trying to work without power.
November 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the colours.
November 6th, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely closeup tones and textures Jackie, knitting instructions look like secret coding to me haven't got a clue what it all means:)
November 6th, 2022
Kathy
ace
This will be cozy. The yarn looks like it has a halo to it. It should be soft. I hope that there will be no power outages.
November 6th, 2022
