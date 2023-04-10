Sign up
Photo 1474
Artistic Montages
Over the weekend I've dropped into a four day workshop run by EJ Lazenby on FaceAche.
I'ts primarily for PhotoShop users but I was able to adapt my limited Effinity abilities.
Not sure I have the artistic vision or patience to do this sort of montage on a regular basis, but I learnt a lot
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
composite
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect in both.
April 10th, 2023
katy
ace
They both turned out quite well, but my favorite is the one on the top
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Both are lovely
April 10th, 2023
