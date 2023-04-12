Previous
Charles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1475

Charles

Charles the vixen and Camilla the dog fox (- don't ask, it's a long story) are regular visitors to my brother's father- in -law's house and will feed from your hand ( I have a bruised, nipped knuckle as I didn't hold the food correctly!)

We silently spent an hour in a hide and watched a young badger wandering around, unfazed by the foxes' antics. When we returned to the house two bigger badgers snuffled at the back door as we drank a warming cuppa.

A cute wood mouse had joined in the menagerie, along with various birds ( the tawny owls and muntjac deer didn't show up!)

A magical evening, I'm still grinning about seeing live, unsquashed badgers!!!

12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
404% complete

Corinne C ace
Awww this is fabulous!
April 12th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Jackie, I am soo jealous! Brilliant shot (and experience by the sound of it!)
April 12th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV, FAV,FAV, stunning photo of this fox! Absolutely spectacular close-up, brilliantly, detailed photo! WOW! ………AND a badger?! So jealous.
April 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wowza!
April 12th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful close up and face capture.
April 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds fab
April 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow amazing shot. What a lovely experience. fav.
April 12th, 2023  
narayani ace
What a fabulous pawtrait and sounds a magical experience.
April 12th, 2023  
