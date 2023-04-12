Charles

Charles the vixen and Camilla the dog fox (- don't ask, it's a long story) are regular visitors to my brother's father- in -law's house and will feed from your hand ( I have a bruised, nipped knuckle as I didn't hold the food correctly!)



We silently spent an hour in a hide and watched a young badger wandering around, unfazed by the foxes' antics. When we returned to the house two bigger badgers snuffled at the back door as we drank a warming cuppa.



A cute wood mouse had joined in the menagerie, along with various birds ( the tawny owls and muntjac deer didn't show up!)



A magical evening, I'm still grinning about seeing live, unsquashed badgers!!!



