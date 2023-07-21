Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1549
Why I Stopped.......
...doing World Watercolour Month - no skill, not fun and I'm crapper than I used to be. But I slightly enjoyed doing this
Yesterday's word Olive, today's Risky, tomorrow's Fragment. So a fragment of TLC who is a risk to mice
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4403
photos
219
followers
109
following
424% complete
View this month »
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Latest from all albums
1546
2628
1547
2629
1548
2630
2631
1549
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st July 2023 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
jrart
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha so lovely to see TLC in watercolour although she does look a little fed up.
July 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
I think I got her resting bitch face about right!!
@jackies365
really?? Olive says thank you for putting this in your favs!!
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@jackies365 really?? Olive says thank you for putting this in your favs!!