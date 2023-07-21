Previous
Why I Stopped....... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1549

Why I Stopped.......

...doing World Watercolour Month - no skill, not fun and I'm crapper than I used to be. But I slightly enjoyed doing this

Yesterday's word Olive, today's Risky, tomorrow's Fragment. So a fragment of TLC who is a risk to mice

21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Haha so lovely to see TLC in watercolour although she does look a little fed up.
July 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
@wakelys I think I got her resting bitch face about right!!
@jackies365 really?? Olive says thank you for putting this in your favs!!
July 21st, 2023  
