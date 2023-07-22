Previous
Mirrored by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1550

Mirrored

Another for my get pushed from Felicity to emulate Witchoria. I have taught myself to use the 'mesh warp tool' and I didn't swear once!!! Who needs tutorials? Probably would have been quicker- but it's put pff doing a mile high pile of laundry
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@fbailey I have had such fun with your challenge, thank you
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise