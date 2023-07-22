Sign up
Photo 1550
Mirrored
Another for my get pushed from Felicity to emulate Witchoria. I have taught myself to use the 'mesh warp tool' and I didn't swear once!!! Who needs tutorials? Probably would have been quicker- but it's put pff doing a mile high pile of laundry
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
9th October 2021 5:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bob
,
victoria
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-572
,
witchoria
,
seimer
JackieR
ace
@fbailey
I have had such fun with your challenge, thank you
July 22nd, 2023
