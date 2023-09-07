Previous
A Year in a Collage by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mary challenged me to tell a story with images from my first year here. It goes a long way to explain my long winded @tag
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
A clever interpretation of the challenge.
September 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@mcsiegle Here you go Mary
September 7th, 2023  
BillyBoy
I've thought many times of doing a year's collage but far too much work :-).
September 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@billyboy screen shot each of your months and then just need to upload 12.
September 7th, 2023  
BillyBoy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond 👍👍. Great idea.
September 7th, 2023  
katy ace
You have come such a very long way! I am trhilled to be part of your experience!
September 7th, 2023  
