Photo 1591
Photo 1591
A Year in a Collage
Mary challenged me to tell a story with images from my first year here. It goes a long way to explain my long winded
@tag
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
6
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-579
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever interpretation of the challenge.
September 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
Here you go Mary
September 7th, 2023
BillyBoy
I've thought many times of doing a year's collage but far too much work :-).
September 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@billyboy
screen shot each of your months and then just need to upload 12.
September 7th, 2023
BillyBoy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
👍👍. Great idea.
September 7th, 2023
katy
ace
You have come such a very long way! I am trhilled to be part of your experience!
September 7th, 2023
