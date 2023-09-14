Sign up
Previous
Photo 1595
Cerulean Inspired
Annie challenged me to be inspired by the work of Scott Aspinal and to make an intimate landscape. Went to the local marina today with the specific aim of copying this, which I didn't quite manage!!
https://www.scottaspinall.com/cerulean/
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-580
JackieR
ace
@annied
here you go Annie, had a great time trying to get a Scott Aspinall shot at the marina
September 14th, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent rendition ! So difficult to take a pool photo and emulate it with the sea but you managed beautifully!
September 14th, 2023
