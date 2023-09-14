Previous
Cerulean Inspired by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Cerulean Inspired

Annie challenged me to be inspired by the work of Scott Aspinal and to make an intimate landscape. Went to the local marina today with the specific aim of copying this, which I didn't quite manage!! https://www.scottaspinall.com/cerulean/
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
JackieR ace
@annied here you go Annie, had a great time trying to get a Scott Aspinall shot at the marina
September 14th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent rendition ! So difficult to take a pool photo and emulate it with the sea but you managed beautifully!
September 14th, 2023  
