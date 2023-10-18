Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1618
Shopper
Kali challenged me to select a location and wait for someone to walk into my shot. She gave me a couple of links to watch to assist me.(
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Iti9b5gSw&t=643s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoabxgSgocY
)
Unfortunately the weather hasn't been too kind for going out and hanging around but I grabbed a chance when it was dull but dry to get people in the underpass earlier in the week.
It's not true to the style of Sean Tucker, but I learnt a lot from the videos.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4584
photos
218
followers
95
following
443% complete
View this month »
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
Latest from all albums
192
2717
1616
2718
2719
1617
1618
2720
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
16th October 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-585
JackieR
ace
@kali66
thanks for the challenge Kali, been hard to get out and about on my own, and in the dry, howeveer I picked up a lot of tips and gained more confidence in street photography.
October 18th, 2023
kali
ace
ah good thinking using the underpass , hopefully you can use the tips in a sunny day soon
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close