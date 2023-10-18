Previous
Shopper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1618

Shopper

Kali challenged me to select a location and wait for someone to walk into my shot. She gave me a couple of links to watch to assist me.( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Iti9b5gSw&t=643s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoabxgSgocY )

Unfortunately the weather hasn't been too kind for going out and hanging around but I grabbed a chance when it was dull but dry to get people in the underpass earlier in the week.

It's not true to the style of Sean Tucker, but I learnt a lot from the videos.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@kali66 thanks for the challenge Kali, been hard to get out and about on my own, and in the dry, howeveer I picked up a lot of tips and gained more confidence in street photography.
October 18th, 2023  
kali ace
ah good thinking using the underpass , hopefully you can use the tips in a sunny day soon
October 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise