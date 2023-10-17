Sign up
Previous
Photo 1617
Light in the Crypt
BoB?
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4582
photos
218
followers
95
following
443% complete
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1615
2716
192
2717
1616
2718
2719
1617
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
17th October 2023 1:35pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A hard room to get a good shot but you have captured this so well.
October 17th, 2023
Monica
Really interesting shot
October 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 17th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Working your way up to Halloween. 👻🐈⬛👻
October 17th, 2023
