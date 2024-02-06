Previous
Kakarrhaphiophobia by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1677

Kakarrhaphiophobia

Still fearful I'll catch the wrong bus
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Added to the definition - fear of saying that word wrong out loud! Great image, love it.
February 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
If you catch the wrong bus imagine the adventure, you will have.
February 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Steer clear of the number 30 & 31. Oh unless you are coming to visit me.
February 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys ok
@joansmor I did yesterday! Fortunately it took me back to the bus station
@casablanca thank you
February 6th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well captured and edited Jackie, let the adventure/ mystery tour begin:)
February 6th, 2024  
Zilli
Love the contrasting colours!
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise