Previous
Photo 1677
Kakarrhaphiophobia
Still fearful I'll catch the wrong bus
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
6
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th February 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dictionary
,
for2024
,
pigword
Casablanca
ace
Added to the definition - fear of saying that word wrong out loud! Great image, love it.
February 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
If you catch the wrong bus imagine the adventure, you will have.
February 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Steer clear of the number 30 & 31. Oh unless you are coming to visit me.
February 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
ok
@joansmor
I did yesterday! Fortunately it took me back to the bus station
@casablanca
thank you
February 6th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well captured and edited Jackie, let the adventure/ mystery tour begin:)
February 6th, 2024
Zilli
Love the contrasting colours!
February 6th, 2024
