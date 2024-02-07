Sign up
Previous
Photo 1678
Copper Wire
one for the 52 week challenge, make something ordinary extraordinary
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4767
photos
222
followers
98
following
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1675
2829
1676
2830
1677
2831
1678
2832
Views
26
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
7th February 2024 4:33pm
Tags
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w6
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 7th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Well you have nailed that - well done
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a clever idea.
February 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
I was getting it ready for our play time tomorrow
@nigelrogers
thank you Nigel
@joansmor
i did make a bit of mess getting it ready
February 7th, 2024
