Photo 1679
Tulip in a Droplet
I have wanted to be successful at this for ever, and with practise I hope to be one day!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th February 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Anne
ace
I would say this is successful! Fab shot
February 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely.
February 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how fab!
February 8th, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
This is really cool
February 8th, 2024
