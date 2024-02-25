Sign up
Previous
Photo 1696
Pure Intelligence
Love these creatures, as intelligent as a dolphin,and we don't eat them!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4808
photos
220
followers
99
following
Tags
for2024
Babs
ace
Just look at his eye, he is watching you
February 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The magnificence of nature.
February 25th, 2024
Kathryn M
Love this especially the colours.
February 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He is watching you....
February 25th, 2024
