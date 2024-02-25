Previous
Pure Intelligence by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1696

Pure Intelligence

Love these creatures, as intelligent as a dolphin,and we don't eat them!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Just look at his eye, he is watching you
February 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The magnificence of nature.
February 25th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Love this especially the colours.
February 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
He is watching you....
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise