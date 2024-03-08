Previous
Just One More.................. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1708

Just One More..................

There were surfers up and out at Trebarwith Strand where we went for an OK lunch. An overcast, windy, cold day but the waves were spectacular to watch.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

