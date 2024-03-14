Sign up
Previous
Photo 1711
Was My MP a GP?
His hand writing is atrocious, but I had to smile when I read his letter.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mary Siegle
ace
Well, good to know he’s paying attention to the local media. Are you following him on FB? 🤣
March 14th, 2024
summerfield
ace
congratulations! that is quite an accomplishment. ACES!
i suppose alan mark is a common enough name. i've known 3 alan marks in the 35 years i've worked in law firms.
March 14th, 2024
