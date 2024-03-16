Sign up
Photo 1712
Glass Blowing
Adam Aaronson did most of the work, all I did was blow when instructed. Interesting hour watching eleven others blow a bauble, my five minutes flew by in a flash.
Collecting six baubles, each etched with our name, after Easter.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun thing to do.
March 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice illustration
March 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! What a fun experience. Love the collage of the action.
March 16th, 2024
