Glass Blowing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1712

Glass Blowing

Adam Aaronson did most of the work, all I did was blow when instructed. Interesting hour watching eleven others blow a bauble, my five minutes flew by in a flash.

Collecting six baubles, each etched with our name, after Easter.

16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
A fun thing to do.
March 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice illustration
March 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! What a fun experience. Love the collage of the action.
March 16th, 2024  
