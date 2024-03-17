Previous
Happy St Gertrude's Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1713

Happy St Gertrude's Day

I was challenged to abstract Olive, so here she is as a stained glass window to send best wishes to all the moggies here on 365, as it's the patron saint of all cats' day today.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

JackieR ace
@annied Hope you approve Annie
March 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oh yes...it's absolutely fabulous 👌
March 17th, 2024  
