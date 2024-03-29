Previous
Hot Cross Buns by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1719

Hot Cross Buns

Sour dough buns, still warm from the cooling tray, the icing cross slowly dripping off the lemon and cinnamon sugar glaze. Totally delosh-nosh!

29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
They look sooo good
March 29th, 2024  
