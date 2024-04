Storm Olivia

Stomped off to the beach with my 'big' camera. Not a successful photographic outing, wrong lens, wrong ND filter, wrong time of day and wrong state of tide and most importantly wrong attitude. However the wind blew away my bad tempered cobwebs and I enjoyed a sunny, windy walk. Back home to use new to me V2 Affinity and it kept crashing - back to being grumpy!