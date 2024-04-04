Eight Years On

I was challenge to make a photograph that depicts my here time on 365.



When I started, 1 April 2016, I was a point and shooter, in auto, with no understanding of my camera. For years, doing white on white was my bete noir, my nemesis, a thorn in my side, something stressful that would change my hobby into a stressful chore.



I now approach this genre with less dread. I am also happy to use processing to help me, which I was dead against,in my naivety, back then.



For a while my profile asked get-pushed challengers not to challenge me to to make a WoW image. Because I have also been mentored, advised and critiqued here over the years that has undoubtedly made me a better photographer than when I started my 30 day stint here.









