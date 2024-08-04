Previous
Smile, Bee Happy! But No Nakedness?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1785

Smile, Bee Happy! But No Nakedness??

Visit to the sunflower fields, this year it's mainly wild flowers, down in the shape of Team GB's Olympic logo
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that the wild flowers are giving a good show.
August 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, people do love to strip off in the sunflowers!
August 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Ooops, are they expecting nudity? ! Nice collage!
August 4th, 2024  
