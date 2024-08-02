Sign up
Photo 1784
Yellow Winged Darter
The prompt for this week is bokeh, and unusually for me I've gone quite subtle with it in this image of a beutiful insect that jealously guarded its bit of twig
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:13pm
Tags
bokeh
,
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w31
