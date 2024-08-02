Previous
Yellow Winged Darter by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1784

Yellow Winged Darter

The prompt for this week is bokeh, and unusually for me I've gone quite subtle with it in this image of a beutiful insect that jealously guarded its bit of twig
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise