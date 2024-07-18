Sign up
Previous
Photo 1783
Admiring The Point of the Shard
Horizon22 is currently London's highest viewing point at 58 stories. You look down on The Gherkin, people in the Sky Garden and tower over The Shard across the river.
The week's prompt is backlit and this couple's symmetry appealed to me
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w29
