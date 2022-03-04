Previous
Next
Bamboo by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
110 / 365

Bamboo

I so wish I could join in with the artist challenge as I really like the minimalist sume-i style of Jonathan Chritchley

You can take part though!!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Wonderful simplicity
March 4th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love this kind of minimalism. Love this image.
March 4th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful minimalistic shot
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise