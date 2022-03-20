Sign up
Wet Dry Suit Drying Suitably
Tim challenged be to take a photograph of clothing and to be sure that no one was in them.
My dry suit hanging on the line with buoyancy aid and shoes seemed to be appropriate.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-503
JackieR
ace
@tdaug80
here you go Tim, not as good as your example!!
March 20th, 2022
