152 / 365
One Week Only of Selfies
Interesting prompts and I had a sort of plan, which sort of came together in a variety of faceless, or face changed, self portraits.
Next year remind me to just use my phone to point and shoot for the prompts!!
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
jrselfie22
,
owo-5
Granagringa
ace
This is really fabulous. You've given it such thought and it is so creative!
November 6th, 2022
