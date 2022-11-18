Sign up
153 / 365
Lights
Oh dear, an epic fail for my get pushed to do a Pep Ventosa multiple image. I've done loads in the past, with varying degrees of success, so was excited to have another try.
I visited 4 places in search of my subject, and took this night scene at the theatre in the hopes Snapseed could layer it up.
Marginally better on black and in the words of Shrek to Donkey "That'll Do"
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-537
JackieR
ace
@suez1e
Here you go Sue, did my best and its not good!!!
November 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You obviously had something different in your minds eye but I really like the effect that you have achieved.
November 18th, 2022
