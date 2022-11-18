Lights

Oh dear, an epic fail for my get pushed to do a Pep Ventosa multiple image. I've done loads in the past, with varying degrees of success, so was excited to have another try.



I visited 4 places in search of my subject, and took this night scene at the theatre in the hopes Snapseed could layer it up.



Marginally better on black and in the words of Shrek to Donkey "That'll Do"