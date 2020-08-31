Sign up
31 / 365
This is an interesting challenge from @frogger: "create a monochrome photo that is not black and white"
First try for get pushed this week
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1585
photos
77
followers
71
following
Tags
get-pushed-423
Anne
ace
@tdaug80
Thanks for this interesting challenge - here is my first go
August 31st, 2020
