Neighborhood Bake-off! by Weezilou
Photo 1945

Neighborhood Bake-off!

In the middle of the afternoon we received a text that there was a package waiting on the porch for us. Could there have been a better gift than chocolate chunk cookies, warm from the oven?Showing no self-control, Ken and I enjoyed a couple of them immediately, before remembering I hadn't yet posted a photo this weekend! Here, to send with my thanks, "Cookies by Kristen!"

What no one knew, was that Ken and I were baking warm, yeasty Pretzel Rolls with plans to deliver them to the neighbors as well!

We don't see much of each other, but it's like living amongst Secret Santas!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman
Your neighbours sound wonderful, and I can practically smell these lovely cookies. Your Pretzel Rolls sound pretty good too though! Super image.
April 27th, 2020  
Junko Y
You've made a beautiful table setting to show off those cookies and honor this kind gesture!
April 27th, 2020  
Pam Knowler
How thoughtful you all are to share your lovely treats! When we arrived in our new home Denise the owner popped round later with a delicious cake she had made for us! Such kind people in this world and it makes me happy! Love your display of your gift!
April 27th, 2020  
Louise & Ken
@jyokota Thank you Junko! It was greatly appreciated, and a welcome opportunity to "Play House" with new props while Housebound!
April 27th, 2020  
Louise & Ken
@pamknowler I really do see people pulling together and sharing; if we didn't know before, we're learning how much we need one another! It really doesn't take a lot to give a neighbour a smile with a small, thoughtful offering... You're really staying in the homes of some lovely people!

@jamibann We count ourselves so fortunate to live close by these terrific people! Of 5 of us on a cul-de-sac, 3 are original neighbours & the newcomers over the last five years fit right in...it really is a joy!
April 27th, 2020  
