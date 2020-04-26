Neighborhood Bake-off!

In the middle of the afternoon we received a text that there was a package waiting on the porch for us. Could there have been a better gift than chocolate chunk cookies, warm from the oven?Showing no self-control, Ken and I enjoyed a couple of them immediately, before remembering I hadn't yet posted a photo this weekend! Here, to send with my thanks, "Cookies by Kristen!"
What no one knew, was that Ken and I were baking warm, yeasty Pretzel Rolls with plans to deliver them to the neighbors as well!
We don't see much of each other, but it's like living amongst Secret Santas!
@jamibann We count ourselves so fortunate to live close by these terrific people! Of 5 of us on a cul-de-sac, 3 are original neighbours & the newcomers over the last five years fit right in...it really is a joy!