Neighborhood Bake-off!

In the middle of the afternoon we received a text that there was a package waiting on the porch for us. Could there have been a better gift than chocolate chunk cookies, warm from the oven?Showing no self-control, Ken and I enjoyed a couple of them immediately, before remembering I hadn't yet posted a photo this weekend! Here, to send with my thanks, "Cookies by Kristen!"



What no one knew, was that Ken and I were baking warm, yeasty Pretzel Rolls with plans to deliver them to the neighbors as well!



We don't see much of each other, but it's like living amongst Secret Santas!