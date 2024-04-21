The Standoff!

By sheer luck I caught a snippet of this ridiculously funny confrontation! The duck had landed, so I went out with food for the bowl; he knows when it's for him! As he was ready to come for it, the squirrel dashed in! As the duck put his head in the bowl to get some seeds, the squirrel lashed out at him and then flung both front arms across the bowl! This was when the duck stepped back (probably thinking, "Crazy-ass squirrel!")



Now feeling sorry for the duck, I quickly set out a second bowl. The squirrel, having picked out the sunflower seeds, dashed to the freshly-filled dish...and it all began again!



I left them to sort it out and had to go back in to share the story with Ken! This is the never-ending land of entertainment!