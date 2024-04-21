Previous
The Standoff! by Weezilou
Photo 2328

The Standoff!

By sheer luck I caught a snippet of this ridiculously funny confrontation! The duck had landed, so I went out with food for the bowl; he knows when it's for him! As he was ready to come for it, the squirrel dashed in! As the duck put his head in the bowl to get some seeds, the squirrel lashed out at him and then flung both front arms across the bowl! This was when the duck stepped back (probably thinking, "Crazy-ass squirrel!")

Now feeling sorry for the duck, I quickly set out a second bowl. The squirrel, having picked out the sunflower seeds, dashed to the freshly-filled dish...and it all began again!

I left them to sort it out and had to go back in to share the story with Ken! This is the never-ending land of entertainment!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
It's a squirrel eat duck world ;)
April 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
@christinav 😂😂

Great story telling photo
April 22nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Great timing. Great scene and story.
April 22nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
hahahaha we must teach the duck to flap its wings in a threatening manner lol - or maybe it doesn't like sunflower and uses the squirrel to weed them out hahahaha
April 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@annied there IS something to that, Annie, but, "in my Peaceable Kingdom, no one hits another in the face!" (but OMG that was funny to see!)
April 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@christinav The story just gets funnier as the comments come in!
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise