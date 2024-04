What Price, "Presentation"?

Another (Boutique) Grocery-store selection! As I saw this upon walking in, I asked Ken for the phone to take pictures! It's as though the store hires "a decorator" in charge of making everything present a "best face forward". (I once paid $7 here for a huge, delicious beefsteak tomato, so the tactic works!)



As we walked through, I photographed everything that caught my eye! Now, if Ken goes there while I get a haircut, I can give him my (short) shopping list!