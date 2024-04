Bed Bug

How that cat *loves* Ken! Wherever we are, he's with us, but if he sees two choices, he goes to Ken first! Many nights I come to bed when Ken's asleep, and, not seeing Tigger, walk around the bed to see if he's there.



This is typical. He's our cat who's more than a pet...he knows we're family and we couldn't adore him more. Nothing lasts forever, but along the way, life with him is a love-fest!