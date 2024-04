Ken Wanted to Run Them Off

I suggested I get a photo first! I was sure they would start to fly when I stepped out the back door, so I set my camera to capture their movement...

...but they just kept paddling...

I moved slowly and I moved closer...

...but they just kept paddling...

They hung together to it was only a matter of selecting any photo, but here, I was on the edge of the pool with my fixed-lens...

...and they just kept paddling...