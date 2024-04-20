Previous
...Our Daily Bread... by Weezilou
...Our Daily Bread...

I was seized by the desire to "bake something" so I scrolled through Pinterest. In the briefest way of saying it, This was easier to make than pancakes! "Flour, Kosher salt, 1t yeast, and water into a bowl and hand turned to mix." The recipe said to mix it at night and it's ready to bake in the morning. I dawdled and didn't mix it until the next afternoon. Wanting to make it the following day, I stirred it a little so it wouldn't overflow, and set it in the refrigerator overnight. We baked it in a Dutch Oven and by afternoon, we had this little lunch (with a bit of red wine, of course!)

For nearly no expenditure and no effort, this loaf was so tasty (also toasted with butter and jam for breakfast this morning), I've got another batch rising and I'll make it Monday morning in the identical fashion!

I think it's basically a baguette, but it wasn't even necessary to shape it! I've told grandson, Dylan, (who likes to cook) that he can make this!
Louise & Ken

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Ooh that sounds delicious! I love home made bread! Mind you trying to keep away from it at the moment as I love it with thick butter! What a shame - all the things I love!
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds great
April 21st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Looks yummy 😋
April 21st, 2024  
KWind ace
Yum!!
April 21st, 2024  
