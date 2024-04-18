Sign up
Photo 2325
I was Laughing at the Name...
...but looking at this photo and the many products on the shelves, it seems they might be doing quite well by themselves!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Louise & Ken
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
vintage
grocery
soap
product
Joan Robillard
One doesn't always need a man.
April 19th, 2024
Louise & Ken
@joansmor
That seems to be the message! LOL!
April 19th, 2024
