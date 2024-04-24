Previous
Lost(?) and Found by Weezilou
Lost(?) and Found

For the last couple weeks we've seen this kitty on the yard cam all during the nights. We've assumed someone wasn't being a good family member to keep her in after dark. Last night Tigger was antsy to go out as we were finishing dinner, and we noticed he'd laid down just a foot or two from her and they were looking at each other calmly. It was not going to be me this time who suggested we see if she was hungry, but in no time, Ken made the suggestion! We set out food that she inhaled, and then another bowl of kibble...that also disappeared, all the while Tigger lay there and watched her! We set out a bowl of water and cleaned up for the evening...and she was gone.

Around noon, she and Tigger were back together again just outside the back door. Again, she ate hungrily. We'll go slow so we don't spook her, but when I can catch her, I'll see if there's more than just her name on her collar. If not, my daughter said to also have her checked for a chip.

She's precious, but I know that if she were my kitty, I'd be desperate to find her! I'll be trying to help and see if we can make that happen!

(I have several photos of her sitting closer by, but I love how cute she looks amongst the garden pots!)
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more!
*lynn ace
Love this photo and your story. The black cat is beautiful and so are your flowers.
April 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a lovely photo of this beautiful kitty!
She may be yours now :-)
April 25th, 2024  
Brigette ace
i hope she finds her home - whether it's with you or reunited with her family
April 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, she’s a beauty! Glad you are looking after her.
April 25th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
I am laughing as the cats always seem to find you! Hope you find her owners but I think you may have a new addition to the family. It seems Tigger likes her already!
April 25th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Love her sinuous shape in your tropical garden. The perfect combination!
April 25th, 2024  
