Lost(?) and Found

For the last couple weeks we've seen this kitty on the yard cam all during the nights. We've assumed someone wasn't being a good family member to keep her in after dark. Last night Tigger was antsy to go out as we were finishing dinner, and we noticed he'd laid down just a foot or two from her and they were looking at each other calmly. It was not going to be me this time who suggested we see if she was hungry, but in no time, Ken made the suggestion! We set out food that she inhaled, and then another bowl of kibble...that also disappeared, all the while Tigger lay there and watched her! We set out a bowl of water and cleaned up for the evening...and she was gone.



Around noon, she and Tigger were back together again just outside the back door. Again, she ate hungrily. We'll go slow so we don't spook her, but when I can catch her, I'll see if there's more than just her name on her collar. If not, my daughter said to also have her checked for a chip.



She's precious, but I know that if she were my kitty, I'd be desperate to find her! I'll be trying to help and see if we can make that happen!



(I have several photos of her sitting closer by, but I love how cute she looks amongst the garden pots!)