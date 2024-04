Seasonal Light

Ken, most especially, likes to leave daylight savings time behind. A few weeks along, as we begin to have dinner at a later hour, I notice the changes in the light spilling into the dining room, and I fully embrace the seasonal shift. This is my favorite room because of the colors and ambiance, mementos from places and for reasons I can still name. I look at this scene from my place at the table, and happy contentment comes over me, knowing how blessed I am.