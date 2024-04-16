Sign up
Previous
Photo 2323
Self Comfort
This, after I wouldn't let him get into my lap!
I came and went several times before he left this warm spot!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
8
6
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3333
photos
85
followers
92
following
636% complete
View this month »
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Tags
computer
,
cat
,
asleep
,
tigger
Corinne C
ace
First place for cuteness!
April 16th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Aww, how could you resist a lap cuddle?!
April 16th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Sulking? Great capture
April 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Mom. I'm here
April 16th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, hi, Tigger! It is not computer time, it is kitty time!
April 16th, 2024
Kartia
ace
What a cute nose. So much rather moggies that like company than not.
April 16th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What an adorable capture of Tigger and awesome detail. Aren't lap cats great?! :)
April 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this is adorable!
They certainly have their own personalities!
April 16th, 2024
