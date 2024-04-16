Previous
Self Comfort by Weezilou
Self Comfort

This, after I wouldn't let him get into my lap!

I came and went several times before he left this warm spot!
Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
First place for cuteness!
April 16th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Aww, how could you resist a lap cuddle?!
April 16th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Sulking? Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Mom. I'm here
April 16th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, hi, Tigger! It is not computer time, it is kitty time!
April 16th, 2024  
Kartia ace
What a cute nose. So much rather moggies that like company than not.
April 16th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
What an adorable capture of Tigger and awesome detail. Aren't lap cats great?! :)
April 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my this is adorable!
They certainly have their own personalities!
April 16th, 2024  
