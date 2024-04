"Step Out!"

This view greeted me as I opened the shutters, and I was compelled to pick up the camera! Our Japanese Maple had been trimmed only two weeks ago, and already it's filling back in so beautifully! Behind it is a Monterrey Pine, one that lines our street and put in over 50 years ago by the city. Across the street are cypress that line the next street over from us, as we're at the end of ours, on a cul-de-sac.



Such a beautiful bank of greens against that sky, primising a lovely day ahead!