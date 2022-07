Tranquil Mahone Bay

There are a few locations in this small town that speak of ubiquitous Mahone Bay; this gazebo on the water is one of them! I've attended musical performances here, watched small children dancing gleefully, and shopped craft tables on these grounds. Around town for four hours, I had many good photo opportunities, but here in Nova Scotia, it's not painful to find something to post. I envision this as a vintage post card telling friends back home about the beauty up here!