Photo 2051
'tis But a Memory...
Caprese Salad...it was delicious, but unless you're saving recipes on Pinterest, there's nothing special to comment on here. It's been a busy week...not many photos, but I didn't want a long lapse. Enjoy the weekend!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
3
0
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2052
photos
89
followers
121
following
562% complete
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
Tags
salad
,
food
,
italian
,
pasta salad
,
caprese salad
Agnes
ace
Enjoy your dinner
July 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It certainly looks appetising.
July 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Delicious image :)
July 30th, 2022
