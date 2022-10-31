Bet You Thought I'd Post a Jack-O-Lantern...

Halloween Day and as we passed, I asked Ken to turn around; I "needed" this photo! Believe your eyes, here in Lunenburg County, The Balsam Fir Tree Capitol of the world, the first Christmas Trees are ready to be loaded and headed to the United States! These delightful men were hard at work, ready to load a truck with 14,000 trees as "the season" gets underway! I asked them to provide me with "A Vanna White"...they laughed, and this was the wonderful result!



Now you know what the Christmas Elves were doing while the little goblins were out collecting their Halloween candy!