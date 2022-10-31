Previous
Bet You Thought I'd Post a Jack-O-Lantern... by Weezilou
Bet You Thought I'd Post a Jack-O-Lantern...

Halloween Day and as we passed, I asked Ken to turn around; I "needed" this photo! Believe your eyes, here in Lunenburg County, The Balsam Fir Tree Capitol of the world, the first Christmas Trees are ready to be loaded and headed to the United States! These delightful men were hard at work, ready to load a truck with 14,000 trees as "the season" gets underway! I asked them to provide me with "A Vanna White"...they laughed, and this was the wonderful result!

Now you know what the Christmas Elves were doing while the little goblins were out collecting their Halloween candy!
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
summerfield ace
if you can believe it, the stores around here are already in full gear for Christmas since end of august. 'ber' months is the start of Christmas holidays. but if you work out the whole store, you'd find a small nook with valentine stuff. great find, my lady, and very nice shot of the Christmas tree gents. aces!
November 1st, 2022  
Louise & Ken
@summerfield Because everyone is so aware that one holiday trips over another in the stores, I had to add this to the mix! These affable gents seemed to enjoy that we took an interest in their work!
November 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great shot. That’s a LOT of trees!
November 1st, 2022  
