Night in the Jungle

Thank you for all the lovely comments about the Zoo Lights, and if I post a few more this weekend, I'll have time to spend with the family just arriving back from the east coast with their other cousins and grandparents. If you can see how the detail of the veins in the wings were accomplished, you may be as impressed with the detail as I am! There's chicken wire inside the armature, but in places, it was cut and pulled to make the veining uneven as it would naturally look! (I just looked at another I photographed with the iris in the eyes was painted naturally! It's all extraordinary!)



Looking at this, I was thinking of the "night sounds" that would have been playing in the background in a movie... What we had instead was the lion roaring just ahead in her enclosure! I stopped to listen and enjoy the moment. A woman next to me said, "Do you hear it?" What a wonderful evening to share with others along the path!