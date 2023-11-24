Previous
Night in the Jungle by Weezilou
Night in the Jungle

Thank you for all the lovely comments about the Zoo Lights, and if I post a few more this weekend, I'll have time to spend with the family just arriving back from the east coast with their other cousins and grandparents. If you can see how the detail of the veins in the wings were accomplished, you may be as impressed with the detail as I am! There's chicken wire inside the armature, but in places, it was cut and pulled to make the veining uneven as it would naturally look! (I just looked at another I photographed with the iris in the eyes was painted naturally! It's all extraordinary!)

Looking at this, I was thinking of the "night sounds" that would have been playing in the background in a movie... What we had instead was the lion roaring just ahead in her enclosure! I stopped to listen and enjoy the moment. A woman next to me said, "Do you hear it?" What a wonderful evening to share with others along the path!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
These are really wonderful. The whole evening sounds like a magical adventure.
November 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lov
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
This is such a beautiful picture
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
You’re right. Terrific details.
November 25th, 2023  
KWind ace
Beautiful!
November 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Marvellously beautiful.
November 25th, 2023  
