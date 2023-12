Exquisite Display

Thank you for the comments on my small series of Christmas decorations. Simultaneously, I'm enjoying using the Kalider patterns I love making but seldom use! This pattern reminded me of bracelets or rings laid on a jeweler's velvet tray...in keeping with the high-end ornaments and decorations here at Roger's Gardens. It's all sumptious, but I need little more in life that necessitates shopping! This way, I get to enjoy it and share it with you!